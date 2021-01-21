Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. 230,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,389. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.