Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 340.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.