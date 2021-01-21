Jared Grusd Sells 52,810 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,310,212.40.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,268,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,316,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

