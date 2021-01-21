JCDecaux (JCDXF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS: JCDXF):

1/12/2021 – JCDecaux was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2021 – JCDecaux was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – JCDecaux was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – JCDecaux was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2021 – JCDecaux had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

11/30/2020 – JCDecaux had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $19.66 on Thursday. JCDecaux SA has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

