Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00.

Shares of TWLO traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $398.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day moving average is $288.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

