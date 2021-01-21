Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,780 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,847.09 ($24.13).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,397.40 ($18.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £51.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.82. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,226.50 ($29.09).

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

