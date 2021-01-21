Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €37.35 ($43.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.90. TOTAL SE has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

