Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on (RDS.A) from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.A opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. (RDS.A) has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

