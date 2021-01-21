Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

