Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 85,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

