Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.89. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Middleby by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

