Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Mizuho began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BP by 628.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in BP by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 149,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.