Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.15. Tesla has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $806.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,707.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

