Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million.
Everi stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.
