Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lion Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lion in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20. Lion has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $873.62 million for the quarter.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

