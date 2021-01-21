Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGI. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

TGI stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $680.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

