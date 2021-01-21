Jennifer Newstead Sells 213 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.
Facebook stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,110,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,744. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
