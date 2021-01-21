Jennifer Newstead Sells 213 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.

Facebook stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,110,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,744. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

