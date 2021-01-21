Jerry James Hunter Sells 11,023 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 60,895 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $2,424,229.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81.

NYSE SNAP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.40. 19,268,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,316,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

