Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,524.00

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,524 ($19.91) and last traded at GBX 1,487 ($19.43), with a volume of 38611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,453 ($18.98).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JET2. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,376.30.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total value of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

About Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

