Jewel (JWL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $304.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Jewel coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Jewel has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $304.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Jewel Coin Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

