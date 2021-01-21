Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.65. 191,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 141,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $195.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

