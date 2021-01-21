JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.15. JMP Group shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 12,529 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 11,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $31,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,966.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

