JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $4.15. JMP Group shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 12,529 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,349.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,549.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson bought 11,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $31,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,966.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,790 shares of company stock valued at $129,704. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
