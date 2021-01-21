Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0007

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $10,909.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,889,504,855 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.