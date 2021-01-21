John Wasson Sells 241 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO John Wasson sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $19,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.90. 65,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

