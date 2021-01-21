Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 26454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

