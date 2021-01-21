Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $164.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.