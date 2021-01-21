Joint Ventures One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,512.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $26,563.03 and approximately $4,512.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00523012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.31 or 0.03796915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

