JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €67.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.09 ($41.28).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €34.82 ($40.96) on Thursday. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.23.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.