JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,137. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

