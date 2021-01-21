JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

