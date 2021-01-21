JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) is LexAurum Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,421. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

