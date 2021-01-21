JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI) Trading 1.6% Higher

JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27). 813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Elect (Managed Income Pool) (JPEI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

