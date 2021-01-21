JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.40

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.40 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.17 ($1.87), with a volume of 2788013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.30 ($1.87).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 724.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

