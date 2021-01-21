JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80). 43,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 222,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.82. The company has a market capitalization of £122.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L)’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

