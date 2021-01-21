JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $326.00

Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 326 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.23), with a volume of 185408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478 ($6.25).

The company has a market capitalization of £760.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 473.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

