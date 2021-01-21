JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPGB. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,329 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

