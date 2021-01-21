JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Shares Down 1%

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45). Approximately 68,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 340,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.53).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.37. The company has a market cap of £698.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

