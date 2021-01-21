Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Leon Coetzer Sells 4,393,736 Shares

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Leon Coetzer sold 4,393,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £571,185.68 ($746,257.75).
Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 13.29 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of £283.66 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.30.
About Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L)
