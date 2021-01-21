Juggernaut Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $217,405.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00053062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00126919 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00286838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00072028 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.