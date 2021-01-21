Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 583,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,069. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

