Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.