Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.23

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 1413658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Industrial by 4.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

