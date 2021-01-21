Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.48-0.58 EPS and its Q4 guidance at ~$0.48-0.58 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

