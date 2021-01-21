Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Up 5.3%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.59. 1,279,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,514,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on JE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.99.

The firm has a market cap of $268.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

