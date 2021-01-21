JUST (JST) Market Cap Hits $60.21 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. JUST has a market cap of $60.21 million and $118.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

