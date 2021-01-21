JUST Price Hits $0.0258 on Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $58.41 million and $120.58 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00052519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00072939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00072160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

