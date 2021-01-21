JustInvest LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

KB stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

