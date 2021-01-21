JustInvest LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $245.21 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

