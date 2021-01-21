JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 631,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 455,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 553.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 349,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of SHG opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

