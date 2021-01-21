Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.22 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and $1.37 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00028554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

